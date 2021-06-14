Short Interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Grows By 66.2%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the May 13th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BHTG stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. BioHiTech Global has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

