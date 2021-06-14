Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Increases By 70.6%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $4.15 on Monday. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

