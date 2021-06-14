Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Increases By 70.6%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $4.15 on Monday. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.
About Biotricity
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.