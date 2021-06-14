Short Interest in Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Declines By 68.8%

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTHE traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Boston Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

