Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 207.1%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,285. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

