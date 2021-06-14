Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Grows By 113.0%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the May 13th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. Clarus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $789.11 million, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

