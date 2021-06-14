Short Interest in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expands By 80.7%

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the May 13th total of 735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Core-Mark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Core-Mark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

NASDAQ CORE opened at $47.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.