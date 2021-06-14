Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Drops By 40.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $27.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WILYY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

