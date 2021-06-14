Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Increases By 100.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Ebara has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

