Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Increases By 71.7%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

