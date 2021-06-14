Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Rises By 68.4%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of FMO opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
