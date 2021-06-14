Short Interest in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Rises By 68.4%

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FMO opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.