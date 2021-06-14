Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Expands By 139.7%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,721. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.