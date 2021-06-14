Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Decreases By 64.5%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.42. freenet has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $23.80.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

