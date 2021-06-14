Short Interest in Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Declines By 75.0%

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEND opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, owner and managing member, and direct seller of unattended retail kiosks. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

