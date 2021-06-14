Short Interest in Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Declines By 75.0%

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEND opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27.
Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile
