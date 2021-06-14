Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 36.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the May 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

GBOOY traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,253. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.7959 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

