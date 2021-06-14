Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Rises By 121.7%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the May 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OIA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
