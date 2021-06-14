Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Rises By 121.7%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the May 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OIA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

