Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Drops By 45.8%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 13th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.62. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,424. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.