Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Drops By 69.6%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JPXGY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.69. 22,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.21.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

