Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Expands By 175.6%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,800 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the May 13th total of 582,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.4 days.

JFEEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.93. JFE has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JFEEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

