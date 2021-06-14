Short Interest in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Increases By 108.8%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the May 13th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $47,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

