Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Drops By 72.7%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RBMTF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,873. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

