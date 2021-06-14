Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Expands By 150.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock remained flat at $$10.17 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 631. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

