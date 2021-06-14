Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Expands By 150.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand stock remained flat at $$10.17 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 631. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
