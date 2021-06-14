Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Rises By 197.3%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.24. 1,646,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,738. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

