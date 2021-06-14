Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Decreases By 34.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 63,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,500. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

