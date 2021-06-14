Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Rises By 184.1%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TAIT stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

