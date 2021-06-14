Short Interest in Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Grows By 100.0%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Total Access Communication Public stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Total Access Communication Public has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20.
Total Access Communication Public Company Profile
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.