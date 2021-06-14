Short Interest in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Declines By 58.5%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 7.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 18,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

