Short Interest in Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Declines By 52.9%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

