Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Grows By 163.2%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
