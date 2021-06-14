Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSSAF opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

