Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,957. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.08.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.