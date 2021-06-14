Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.48 ($60.56).

Shares of SHL opened at €48.31 ($56.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.95.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

