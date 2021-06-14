Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 456.1% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 545.0 days.
SLVFF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Silverlake Axis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Silverlake Axis
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Silverlake Axis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverlake Axis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.