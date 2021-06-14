Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIOX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

