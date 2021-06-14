SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $15.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SITE Centers traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 7237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.23.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

