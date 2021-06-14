Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $2,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

