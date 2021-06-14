SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the May 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83. SJM has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

