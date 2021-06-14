Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TSE:SKE opened at C$15.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.28 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$967.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.47.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

