Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $171.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.83 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

