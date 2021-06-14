Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 3,690 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

