Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5,867.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,356 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,126,000 after purchasing an additional 810,048 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 571,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 724,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 744,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

DIAL stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $22.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.