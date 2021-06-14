Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $993,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of PTON opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 654,804 shares worth $70,539,619. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

