Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $59.19 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

