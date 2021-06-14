Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $63.12. Approximately 13,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,163,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

