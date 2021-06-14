SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in May

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. 75,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

