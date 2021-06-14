Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 54.5% in May

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 522,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

