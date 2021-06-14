Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $71.32 on Friday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

