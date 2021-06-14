Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $43,488.67 and $34.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00809419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07952824 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

