SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.