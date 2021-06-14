SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $135.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.