SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $502.25 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

